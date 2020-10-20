Dad Turns His Sons’ Drawings Into Surreal Photos

Tom Curtis, the creative dad who turns his young sons’ drawings into surreal photos, is still going strong with this amusing project, creating some rather hilarious, if not slightly disturbing results.

8-year-old Dom and 6-year-old Al are brothers who love to doodle, and then Dad Tom painstakingly transforms their creations into photorealistic scenes.

Curtis also put some of these hilarious creations into a book entitled Things I Have Drawn: At the Zoo.

Join the family on a trip to the zoo and laugh your socks off at all of the weird and wonderful creatures, including a gurning goat, a terrifying polar bear, and a rather smug looking flamingo.

via My Modern Met