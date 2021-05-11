Dad Teaches Infant Son How to Properly Make Coffee

Nashville musician David DeVaul quite adorably showed his infant son Waylon, who was strapped onto his front, how to make a proper cup of coffee. DeVaul explained the specific process as he went along, letting his son know the importance of each step. The routine of coffee helps the new father bond with his son.

It’s challenging to find ways to bond with babies as a dad because they always need their mom since she’s the provider, so I had to find ways to bond with him, and showing him things I love seemed to work.