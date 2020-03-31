Creative Dad Elegantly Plates and Serves His Son’s Lunch as a Waiter in a High-End Restaurant

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

After a couple of weeks in quarantine, sommelier and stay-at-home dad Jason Booth found that he missed being in a restaurant, so he began plating a series of meals for his toddler son Jonah‘s lunch in a quite elegant fashion, serving them to him as a waiter from a high-end restaurant. Booth eloquently described each item as Jonah reviewed the selection of delicious morsels awaiting him.

Booth stated that he was inspired by the Netflix series Chef’s Table.