British Dad Draws Hilariously Crude Pet Portraits on Commission to Raise Funds for Ending Homelessness

A father in West Sussex, England, who goes by the name Hercule Van Wolfwinkle creates hilariously crude, amateurish pet portraits that he sells online in order to raise funds for the housing non-profit Turning Tides. The idea for this unusual fundraiser came to came to him when he drew a quick portrait of the family dog in order to inspire his son to write a thank you card. He then humorously put it up for sale online, and suddenly orders came pouring in.

Acclaimed Pet Portrait Artist, Hercule Van Wolfwinkle, is selling wonderful portraits of your fur babies for a donation to Turning Tides. Recommended retail price is £299 ($385.86). No Vat…Turning Tides is a local charity that believes everyone has the right to a home, regardless of the difficulties and issues they may face in their lives. They believe in showing those who need their help, that the wider community are there to support them too!

The artist takes requests for pet portraits through his Facebook page.

via CNN