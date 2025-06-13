Heavy Metal Dad Band Embarrasses Kid Getting Off Bus on Last Day of Class With Alice Cooper’s ‘School’s Out’

Joan of Dark’s husband Matt recruited the rest of his band to dress up in their heavy metal best and play the classic Alice Cooper song “School’s Out” in the driveway to embarrass their son Liam as he exited the bus for the last time before the summer break.

School’s out! Matt had the guys help him with traditional “Embarrass Liam on the last day of school”. Why embarrass your kid by just existing when you can do this?