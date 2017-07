“Crusoe the Celebrity Dachshund and his little brother Oakley, dressed up in their best tennis whites, grabbed their rackets and ran straight to the court for a little one-on-one brotherly match. They did very well, although it almost came to blows when the ball was in dispute. Nonetheless, the boys are looking forward more games in their future.

Does this mean we're going to the Olympics?! https://t.co/qKptdGK2Zj — Crusoe Dachshund (@Celeb_Dachshund) June 16, 2017