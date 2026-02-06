Dachshund Gleefully Zooms Around a Track That Her Human Made In the Snow

An absolutely adorable dachshund named Lola zoomed around a backyard track that was made in the snow by her beloved human George. Little Lola gleefully took the turns at high speed while George narrated the whole way.

Lola the Dachshund is absolutely tearing up her custom snow track! Nothing stops this little racer! So much joy in the snow!

Another dachshund named Frankie and a little friend also raced around a snow track that was made by her humans Grace and Caden.

Finally enough snow to have a racetrack!!

Other Dachshunds Racing Around in Snow