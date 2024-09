Little Dachshund Retrieves Large Package From Porch

An adorable little long-haired dachshund named Turbo anxiously waited for his human to open the door to retrieve a large package that had been delivered to his human’s porch. Turbo happily carried it all they way inside the house, deterring any porch pirates that might come his way.

Personal Package Concierge

Turbo Has a Big Personality