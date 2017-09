An adorably lively little dachshund named Bernie bounced up and down as if he were on a trampoline until he could grab hold of the handle of a sliding glass door with his mouth. Once the handle was reached, Bernie very cleverly used the force of his own weight to open the doorjust enough for he and his doxie sibling to come back inside.

