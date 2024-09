Determined Dachshund Figures Out How to Bring Her Big Blue Hula Hoop Up the Stairs

A determined little dachshund named Willow Dewey was very set on bringing her beloved big blue hula hoop up the garden stairs. At first she didn’t know how to accomplish her goal, but after a bit of a think, she figured out how to get it done.

Sausage hula!

Willow Dewey also figured out how to handle a rubber duckie that was almost as big as her.