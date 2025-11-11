Cyclist Climbs the 686 Steps to Eiffel Tower’s Second Floor in Record Breaking 12 Minutes and 30 Seconds

French cyclist Aurelien Fontenoy climbed the 686 steps leading up to the second floor of the Eiffel Tower in 12 minutes and 30 seconds, smashing the World Record of 19 minutes and four seconds previously set by Hugues Richard in 2002.

