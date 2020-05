Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Artist Patrick Cabral (previously) has created an absolutely amazing line of exquisitely detailed beautiful cut paper sculptures of animals. The series includes an intricate octopus, a giant lion, a self-isolating tortoise, a pair of fighting cocks, a galloping pair of horses, a purring tiger, and a feathery fancy chicken.

