Artist Transforms Names Into Custom Geometric Logos

Gazi Design turns names into custom modern logos that are created by merging the letters of a name in a geometric fashion.

Name Logos are made from merging the letters of a word/name. Geometric, minimal, unique stacked letters design.

Gazi lists the rates for creating custom name logos on Fiverr. Prices are according to package, which range from basic to premium for personal use. Commercial use works a bit differently.

If you intend to use this logo for business purposes make sure to select the commercial use extra gig service.

Gazi mentions that he started creating these logos for a select group of people and is now opening them up to everyone.

Hello, my name is Gazi. I created logos for a number of well-known influencers. Right now, I’ve come up with a wonderful idea that I’m calling name logos, and they’re quite unique.

