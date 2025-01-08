Cup Noodle Instant Ramen With Realistic Squid Fork

Nissin Foods has announced the release of a realistic squid fork that is the perfect utensil to slurp up their famous Cup Noodles as well as other foods.

(Translated) The Cup Noodle Squid Fork, which reproduces the shape and color of a real squid, is easy to hold and highly practical, so it can be used not only for eating Cup Noodles, but also for eating pasta and meat dishes.

The fork, which is made of heat resistant resin, is being sold in Japan as part of a set that includes various flavors of Cup Noodles.

2 servings each of “Cup Noodle” and “Cup Noodle Seafood Noodle”

1 serving each of “Cup Noodle Curry” “Cup Noodle Chili Tomato Noodle” “Cup Noodle European Cheese Curry” and “Cup Noodle Miso” (8 servings in total)

1 “Cup Noodle Squid Fork”

Cup Noodle Squid Fork
via SoraNews24

