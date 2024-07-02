Legendary Regional Cryptids From All 50 US States

The animated series Trust Me Bro took a deep dive into the world of cryptids, regional creatures of cryptozoological lore that have never been proven to exist. He further notes how each state in the United States has a cryptid that is entirely unique to their population, despite similarities to others.

We dive DEEP into the world of American cryptids, mythical creatures, urban legends, and folklore! No matter what we call these monsters, we picked one from EVERY state and explained exactly what they are and what they do.

