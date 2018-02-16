Laughing Squid

Crying In Public, A Cathartic Map for Sharing Stories of the Best Places to Let It All Out in New York City

Crying in Public

For Valentine’s Day, coder Katy Ray has created “Crying In Public”, a really helpful and cathartic interactive map that lets people share their personal stories of the best places in and around New York City to let it all out (in more ways than one) when a romantic situation goes bad.

An emotional map of New York City, made out of the important things that happen to us outside.

