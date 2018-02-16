Crying In Public, A Cathartic Map for Sharing Stories of the Best Places to Let It All Out in New York City

For Valentine's Day, I made a mapping-tool for your stories of crying in public – or other intense personal moments that happened outside https://t.co/mOntY5Me9D pic.twitter.com/6hJZcgVIJW

An emotional map of New York City, made out of the important things that happen to us outside.

For Valentine’s Day, coder Katy Ray has created “Crying In Public” , a really helpful and cathartic interactive map that lets people share their personal stories of the best places in and around New York City to let it all out (in more ways than one) when a romantic situation goes bad.

