Crying Baby Sloth Is Reunited With Mom After Falling Out of Her Arms Onto the Beach

An employee of the Jaguar Rescue Center in Puerto Viejo de Talamanca, Costa Rica discovered a tiny three-fingered baby sloth on the beach who was crying after falling out of his mother’s arms. The employee took quick action and brought the cub to the vet to ensure that the cub was unharmed, then recorded the cry to play outside in order to alert the mom.

We recorded the cry of the baby and played it near the tree to get the mom’s attention, we waited patiently until the mom came down for the baby.

After a long while, the mother responded and came halfway down the tree to reunite with her baby. She then gave the employee a long (perhaps appreciative) look before slowly making her back up to her canopy.

This was not the first sloth reunion that the organization has arranged.