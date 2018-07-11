A Wonderful Pixel-Perfect Cross-Stitched Recreation of the Original Mac OS Control Panel

My original Mac OS Control Panel cross-stitch project is done! This took nearly 6 months, working on and off- so many little pixels to stitch. #NerdStitch #Macintosh And of course many thanks to @SusanKare for her wonderful original art on the Mac. pic.twitter.com/Xja2efhu9O
— Glenda Adams (@glenda_atom) July 8, 2018
iOS programmer Glenda Adams spent six months painstakingly cross-stitching a wonderful pixel-perfect recreation of the original Mac OS control panel. The project was a tribute to Susan Kare, who designed many of the original Mac icons, typefaces and graphics in the 1980s.
A couple closeups pic.twitter.com/L2jBbSNUMF
— Glenda Adams (@glenda_atom) July 8, 2018
From another perspective. The design is about 14"x8", stitched with one thread of black on 22 count AIDA cloth (about a 16"x14" piece of cloth) pic.twitter.com/VAc0NiMRYA
— Glenda Adams (@glenda_atom) July 8, 2018
And for the curious, the back pic.twitter.com/PxT8V1D3tG
— Glenda Adams (@glenda_atom) July 8, 2018