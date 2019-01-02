Laughing Squid

Thoughtful Mom Crochets a Giant Playable Monopoly Game Board Blanket for Her Beloved Daughter

Freelance television writer Pirot Viruet tweeted that she received an amazing Christmas gift from her mother – a giant hand crocheted Monopoly game board blanket. The design is fully set to scale, so the blanket will not only keep Viruet warm, it can also keep her entertained.

my mom crocheted this giant blanket that i can actually play monopoly on?!

Crocheted Monopoly Board

via KnitHacker




