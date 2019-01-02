Thoughtful Mom Crochets a Giant Playable Monopoly Game Board Blanket for Her Beloved Daughter

Freelance television writer Pirot Viruet tweeted that she received an amazing Christmas gift from her mother – a giant hand crocheted Monopoly game board blanket. The design is fully set to scale, so the blanket will not only keep Viruet warm, it can also keep her entertained.

my mom crocheted this giant blanket that i can actually play monopoly on?!

hello, please look at this giant blanket my mom crocheted for me!!! pic.twitter.com/TTRQwJAmnZ — pilot! (@pilotviruet) December 27, 2018

via KnitHacker