Talented Yarn Artist Crochets, Knits and Embroiders a Life-Size Sculpture of a Local Woman Walking Her Dog

Yarn artist Liisa Hietanen has embarked on a really ambitious project of knitting and crocheting sculptures of her fellow Kyläläiset (villagers) in Hämeenkyrö, Finland. One such sculpture is an absolutely amazing life-size replication of one such villager named Raija. Hietanen captured every detail of Raija’s clothing, her expression and her little dog to near perfection.

I make sculptures by crocheting and knitting. The technique has become a way of thinking. It is continuous and present and allows a portrait to slowly find its character. I am currently working on a series called Kyläläiset (Villagers), which consists of portraits of my fellow villagers in Hämeenkyrö. I study the essence of familiarity and shared experiences. I meet the same familiar strangers every day on the street and our common world is the size of a small village.

Here are some other yarn sculptures from the same “Villagers” series.

