Yarn shop Olives and Bananas in Thunder Bay, Ontario, who previously created tiny carrots made from needle felted wool hanging from hoop embroidered greens, stuck to their culinary theme with a magnificent crocheted burger with all the fixings that were piled high between two crochet buns. This yummy, high fiber combo was made in partnership with Beefcake’s Burger Factory, also in Thunder Bay.
A Beefcake Burger Factory burger that is zero calories and high in fibre? Yes please.
Topped with: mayo, lettuce, onions, pickles, a triple stack of beef patties, jalapeños, tomatoes, ketchup, mustard, and for a kick of authentic Aussie burger style, a slap of beetroot and a sunny side up egg. Eat it and weep, literally. (Don’t eat it, it’s very woolly.)