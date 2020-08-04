Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Yarn shop Olives and Bananas in Thunder Bay, Ontario, who previously created tiny carrots made from needle felted wool hanging from hoop embroidered greens, stuck to their culinary theme with a magnificent crocheted burger with all the fixings that were piled high between two crochet buns. This yummy, high fiber combo was made in partnership with Beefcake’s Burger Factory, also in Thunder Bay.