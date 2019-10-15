Crocheted Bagels and Lox Plus All the Fixings

Yarn artist Kate Jenkins, who makes elaborate crocheted culinary artwork, is helping Panzer’s Deli and Grocery, London’s original Jewish deli, celebrate their 75th Anniversary with “Kate’s Bagel Bar”, a wonderfully realistic line of bagels, lox, onions and other traditional fixings.

On November 12, 2019, customers can order their own customized knit bagel however they like it.

On Tuesday November 12th 6-9 p.m I will be involved in celebrating Panzer’s Deli & Grocery 75 years of trading by creating a knit and crochet bagel bar ‘Kate’s Bagel Bar’ where customers can order their very own bespoke bagel. There will be a selection of crocheted and knitted fillings to choose from ranging from knitted smoked salmon slices to hand crocheted rocket [arugula] and lots more so do come along to order your very own bespoke bagel.

via Colossal