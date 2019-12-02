An Adorably Huggable Crocheted Baby Yoda

Talented yarn artist Allison Hoffman (previously) has created an absolutely adorable crocheted and stuffed version of the mysterious Baby Yoda from the Disney+ series The Mandalorian.

Who even is he? He’s adorable and that’s all we need to know for now. This pattern instructs you how to make a life-size stuffed baby alien creature with easy to find supplies and simple techniques. Everything is photographed and explained in easy to follow step by step instructions. You should know basic crochet skills, but now is a good time to learn.