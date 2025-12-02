Forest Critters Gather to Sing a Carol of Friendship in the 2025 Apple Holiday Film

Adorable forest critters, some of whom were sworn enemies, peacefully gathered together to sing a holiday carol of friendship on an iPhone 17 Pro they found on the ground. The animals then returned the phone to where they found it for the human. As he picked up the phone, he was surprised by the video, much to the animals’ delight.

In this handcrafted film, a ragtag group of woodland critters discover a lost iPhone 17 Pro and use it to film themselves singing a song of friendship as a gift, before returning it to its rightful owner.

This film was made with a wonderful cast of handcrafted woodland puppets. The song, inspired by the Flight of the Conchords song “Friends”, is available to download.

The Making of The Apple Holiday Film