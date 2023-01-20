Artist Turns Rescued Dolls Into Creepy Sculptures

Seattle artist Brenda of AdoptaCreepyDoll skillfully rescues old and forgotten dolls and gives them new life as ghoulish, huggable sculptures. She explains to 60 Second Docs how she treats these dolls with the utmost respect before transforming them into their macabre selves.

I will search hours to find a really good doll and don’t tell them what I do with the dolls. I just say they’re in good hands they will be loved. …When I do get these dolls, I clear any energy they might be bringing with them, clean them all with alcohol, and pull off all of their clothing. I put on a black base coat. I’ve used spray paint, acrylic paint. I really don’t normally know what the end result is going to look like.

Sometimes Brenda even adds discarded human parts to her dolls.

I really don’t like clowns. Hoping this guy get adopted shortly after being finished so he doesn’t stick around. He has 6 teeth from a generous 10,year old who has been saving his teeth for me.

Brenda sells the dolls through her Etsy shop and donates the proceeds to The Red Barn Equine Rescue in Renton, Washington.