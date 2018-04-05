A Credit Card Sized Chess Set That Fits in a Wallet

Self taught designer and maker Kiriakos Christodoulou of Innovo Design created a flat, 3D printed chess set that is the size of a standard credit card. Christodoulou’s clever chess set, which can easily fit in a wallet, is available to purchase from his Shapeways shop.

Arguably the Worlds Smallest Commercial Chess Set with a size similar to that of an ordinary credit card. Keep in your wallet for that unexpected chess emergency! 3D printed in dark blue, richly colored nylon plastic with a smooth finish.