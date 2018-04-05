Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

A Credit Card Sized Chess Set That Fits in a Wallet

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Credit Card Chess Set

Self taught designer and maker Kiriakos Christodoulou of Innovo Design created a flat, 3D printed chess set that is the size of a standard credit card. Christodoulou’s clever chess set, which can easily fit in a wallet, is available to purchase from his Shapeways shop.

Arguably the Worlds Smallest Commercial Chess Set with a size similar to that of an ordinary credit card. Keep in your wallet for that unexpected chess emergency! 3D printed in dark blue, richly colored nylon plastic with a smooth finish.

Credit Card Chess Set

Credit Card Chess Set

Credit Card Chess Set

via The Awesomer

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

Host Your WordPress Website at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independent web hosting company that focuses on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


We recently announced that we are now offering Managed WordPress, our new hosting service that is highly optimized for WordPress. We also offer standard hosting, including WordPress hosting, on Cloud Sites. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP