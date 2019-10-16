Wonderfully Creepy Purses and Clutches With Monsters and Dragons Peeking Out From the Folds

Breanne Creamer, an award-winning costumer and self-described “Geeky Seamstress” creates wonderfully creepy purses, clutches, dice bags, each with clever little monsters, goblins or dragons peeking out from strategic creases and folds.

Each unique piece is hand-crafted and the eyes hand-painted and can be purchased through the Creature Clutches Etsy store.

Each item is hand-crafted as a one-of-a-kind art piece. They carry variations natural to the handmade process. Creature Clutches is a one-woman business based in Michigan, USA specializing in one-of-a-kind accessories.

