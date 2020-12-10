How ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ Was Brought to Vivid Life

Netflix went behind the scenes of the sublime 2020 miniseries The Queen’s Gambit to talk with creator Scott Frank, actors Anya Taylor-Joy and Thomas Brodie-Sangster, along with other members of the crew about how they brought the novel of the same name to vivid life on screen. Each member spoke about the writing of the script, how Beth’s brilliant but enigmatic, and destructive existence was captured, how the costumes and detailed sets were considered characters in the plot, and of course the game of chess.

