432 Crawler Robots Slowly Move an Entire Shanghai City Block Back Into Place

432 crawler robots moved an entire 7,500 tonne Shanghai city block complex of Shikumen residences back into place after it was relocated for underground construction. The crew felt it was better to move this historic complex rather than destroy it. The process was slow, moving about 10 meters (33 feet) per day over the course of twenty days, but eventually the buildings were put back into place without suffering any damage.

