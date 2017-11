Folks at the DTC Dynamic Test Center in Switzerland really got into the Christmas spirit by launching all sorts of glorious toys into a solid wall at 120 MPH. It was a festive break from their usual car safety routine where they send vehicles, filled with crash test dummies, careening into walls at high speeds.

