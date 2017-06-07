Coyote Peterson Braves a Claustrophobic Cave Crawl In Search of a Rare Salamander

While on location in West Virginia, adventurer Coyote Peterson of Brave Wilderness and crew braved a perilous mountain trail that led to the mouth a cave. Once inside the cave they crawled through a narrow opening to an interior cavern in search of the very rare and beautiful cave salamander.

The cave salamander is considered an endangered species. Their susceptible nature to environmental pollutants has unfortunately pushed them closer to the brink of extinction. However its remote, protected and healthy ecosystems like this one that have allowed these fragile amphibians to carry on an incredible fight for survival.