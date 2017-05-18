Coyote Peterson Goes Off In Search of an Elusive Green and Black Poison Dart Frog in Costa Rica

While on location at the Costa Rican Amphibian Research Center in Costa Rica, adventure host Coyote Peterson of Brave Wilderness went out in search of a beautiful green and black poison dart frog who kept eluding his grasp. Like the strawberry dart frog of December 2016, this frog is extremely toxic due to its primary diet of poisonous insects, but is not likely to release its venom unless under extreme threat.

The Green and Black Poison Frog is one of the most recognizable of all dart frogs because of their striking emerald and black coloration and vast distribution across Latin America. However while they may appear somewhat sluggish due to their size and stature, these frogs are actually lighting quick!