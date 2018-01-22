Coyote Peterson Digs a Shy Echidna Out From the Ground to Give the Spiky Mammal a Good Cuddle

While on location in Queensland, Australia, adventurer Coyote Peterson and the Brave Wilderness crew visited the Billabong Sanctuary, where they dug up a adorably big-nosed echidna, an incredibly spiky but gentle animal that’s one of the only mammal species in the world that lay eggs. As unlikely as it might seem, Peterson was able to cuddle a bit with this shy little creature

In addition to laying eggs, and for being the inspiration to Sonic’s sidekick “Knuckles”, they are also notorious for their extremely spiky coat of quills. Much thicker and longer than that of a hedgehog these spears turn otherwise adorable creatures into living pin cushions! They are defiantly not something you’d just want to pickup on a whim, that’s for sure.

The Sanctuary shared an absolutely adorable video showing the resident echidnae enjoying a good meal.

A post shared by Billabong Sanctuary (@billabongsanctuary) on Jun 3, 2017 at 12:40pm PDT