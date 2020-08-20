A Couple of Matching Miniature Cowboys Ride Out to Pasture on the Backs of Bull Herding Cattle Dogs

Employees at Eaglehawk Innes, a cattle breeder in Kings Plains Valley, NSW, Australia quite humorously strapped miniature cowboy dolls onto the backs of a couple of bull herding cattle dogs as they were working hard in the pasture.

We strapped some cowboys to our cattle dogs while they were herding a mob of bulls. Our family has been working hard on our property since 1832 and are proud and passionate farmers but that doesn’t mean we can’t have a bit of fun now and then.

This amusing sight was quite funny to the humans but the big bovines were more than a bit perplexed by the unexpected visitors.