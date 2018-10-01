A Particularly Playful Cow Gleefully Chases After a Giant Ball in a Festive Game of Fetch With Her Human

A very playful white cow gleefully chased a giant ball like a puppy, up and down a grassy hill in a festive game of fetch with her human. The cow was so captivated by the game that she even started knocking the ball around by herself, although loudly complaining for her human to get involved once again.
