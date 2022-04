Curious Cow Is Captivated by Man Playing Accordion

Musician Adrian Bordeianu was standing in a field and playing his accordion when a cow sidled up to him, completely captivated by the music. The bovine visitor was very curious about both Bordeianu and his sound machine and stayed close until the end of the song. The other cows in the field showed no interest at all.

The power of love. Cow, forest and accordion.

via Boing Boing