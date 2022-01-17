A Couple Dressed as Bees Use Spice Shakers to Spread Native Wildflower Seeds Across San Francisco

60 Second Docs profiled urban gardeners Phoenix and Shalaco, a plant-loving couple who use spice shakers to spread native wildflower seeds across San Francisco while dressed as bees. The couple’s mission is to increase the native bee and butterfly populations while beautifying the city streets and making gardening accessible to everyone.

We’re all about democratizing gardening making it accessible to people. You don’t need a yard all you need is a shaker and some seeds. We’re just really trying to restore the land and bring it back to where it was and give plants that the local ecosystem needs.