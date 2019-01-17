Countries Represented in the Form of People Play a Hilarious Game of Risk Using Real World War Tactics

In 2017, the Irish comedy trio Foil Arms and Hog put together a hilarious scenario in which countries from all over the world, represented in the form of actual people, play a rousing game of “Risk”. The thing about this particular game, however, is that the players decided to employ real world war tactics rather than those from the rulebook.
USA: Alright boys, I’m pullin’ my troops out of the Middle East.
Ireland: Hey! You can’t just take your troops out whenever you want!
USA: I’m not aware of that. …
Spain: I want to invade España.
Ireland:You want to invade Spain?
Spain: Sí
Ireland: I thought you were Spain
Catalonia: I am not Spanish! I am Catalan!
Thanks Chip Beale!