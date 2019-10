Filmmaker Jonathan Robert has created a wonderfully surreal video for the song “Topographe” by the Montreal band Corridor. The video, which is a combination of live action and animation, shows a message being delivered ever upward until it all explodes in a psychedelic cloud of pink.

First single from the next album of Corridor I made the video. It was so much fun to do =) thank you to everyone who participated.

via The Awesomer