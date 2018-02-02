A High Definition Look Into the Rare Titan Arum Plant More Commonly Known as the ‘Corpse Flower’

A corpse flower’s whole survival strategy is based on deception. It’s not a flower and it’s not a rotting dead animal, but it mimics both. Pollination remains out of sight, deep within the plant. KQED’s Deep Look staff was able to film inside a corpse flower, revealing the rarely-seen moment when the plant’s male flowers release glistening strings of pollen.

In an informationally odiferous episode of the KQED series “ Deep Look “, narrator Lauren Sommer takes a high definition look in the life cycle of the rare Titan Arum plant more commonly known as the “Corpse Flower” . It only blooms once a decade and the stench of it can be overwhelming. Sommer explains that the this flower is actually a mimicking plant that relies on deception to reproduce and survive.

