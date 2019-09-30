A Disturbed Man Sees Monsters After Taking Non-Regulated Depression Pills Prescribed by His Doctor

In “Corporate Monster”, a really timely short video by Ruairi Robinson, a disturbed man named Rob (Kett Turton) visits his doctor after losing his job. With a wink and a nod, the doctor gives him pills to take to help with his depression. Although the pills are not FDA approved, the doctor promises that they are the most effective. Rob takes the pills and begins feeling better. After a few days, he starts seeing certain people as Cthulhu-like monsters who apparently enjoy their immense power as much as the like the taste of human flesh.

Rob’s girlfriend Ellen (Jenna Coleman) does her best to understand what he’s going through, but refuses to take one of his pills. The next day, desperate to see Ellen, Rob shows up at Ellen’s work with a gun, determined to rid the world of these people-eating monsters. The first monster he sees, he shoots and keeps going. Ellen finally stops him by taking a pill.