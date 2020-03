Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A producer at the post-production house Cut to Black in Austin, Texas created “Covid no more!”, a brilliant mashup that uses clips from many different films and television shows to address the current, seemingly endless cycle of Coronavirus quarantines and the frustrating need for people to stay at home.

Here’s a fun little video I cut amongst these strange weird times we’re in.

via Vimeo Staff Picks