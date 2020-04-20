A Compilation of Eerily Similar Corporate Commercials That Focus on How They Are Addressing Coronavirus

Vlogger Microsoft Sam has compiled together a number of eerily similar commercials that major corporations have aired focusing on how they are addressing Coronavirus. He further notes that these companies have learned what the public needs through market research and are able to accomplish communication of this message through stock footage, somber music, and inclusive catchphrases.

When a company or brand releases a Coronavirus Response ad, they might tell you that we’re living in “uncertain times”, but that “we’re here for you”. They may say their top priority is “people” and “families” by bringing their services to the “comfort and safety of your home”. And don’t forget: “we’re all in this together!” … This, combined with a decade of marketing trends dictated by focus groups and design-by-committee, released a tsunami of derivative, cliche ads all within a week of one another. It’s not a conspiracy – but perhaps a sign that it’s time for something new.