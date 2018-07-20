Jeff Goldblum Breaks Out Into Song While Buying Groceries for a Meal With Bryce Dallas Howard

In a specious episode of the Funny or Die segment “Cooking With Jeff Goldblum”, the laid back actor sauntered through his favorite Ralph’s grocery store, commenting on the origins of different produce, spouting non-sequitors and breaking out into song whenever the mood struck. Once home, Goldblum welcomed surprise guest Bryce Dallas Howard into his kitchen to sharpen knives and prepare a fruit plate and yummy dish of avocado toast with fried egg.

