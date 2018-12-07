Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Cooking With Fat Max, A Smiling Corgi Sits at the Table to Review the Quality of His Human’s Homemade Food

by at on

An adorably smiling Corgi named Max is a real foodie who lives in San Francisco with his human, New York Times tech writer Brian X. Chan. Every time Chan is in the kitchen, Max readily sits at the table in his favorite chair to review and sometimes even sample the quality of Chan’s homemade food. Among the tasty dishes put in front of Max are kimchi, steamed pork buns, Hong Kong pan-fried noodles, lobster noodles, Taiwanese beef noodle soup, roasted duck breast, homemade bagels and of course, pizza.

I love food more than anything. My humans love to cook. Always scheming to eat food.

Chen wrote an article about his mission to make Max an Instagram celebrity, but it didn’t pan out the way he’d hoped. No matter, we still think Max is newsworthy.

Cooking With Fat Max Corgi Steamed Pork Buns

via The New York Times



Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also a web hosting company that focuses on Managed WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we might receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP