Cooking With Fat Max, A Smiling Corgi Sits at the Table to Review the Quality of His Human’s Homemade Food

An adorably smiling Corgi named Max is a real foodie who lives in San Francisco with his human, New York Times tech writer Brian X. Chan. Every time Chan is in the kitchen, Max readily sits at the table in his favorite chair to review and sometimes even sample the quality of Chan’s homemade food. Among the tasty dishes put in front of Max are kimchi, steamed pork buns, Hong Kong pan-fried noodles, lobster noodles, Taiwanese beef noodle soup, roasted duck breast, homemade bagels and of course, pizza.

I love food more than anything. My humans love to cook. Always scheming to eat food.

Chen wrote an article about his mission to make Max an Instagram celebrity, but it didn’t pan out the way he’d hoped. No matter, we still think Max is newsworthy.

Just posted on @nytimes: I tried everything to make my dog Max an Instagram celebrity: kissing up to influencers, getting a professional consult and even buying bots. I failed. Here's what I learned about the brutally competitive space that is @instagram https://t.co/pmW6k2rnAF — Brian X. Chen (@bxchen) December 5, 2018

via The New York Times