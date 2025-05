Chef Prepares a Delectable Avocado Toast While Riding the S-Bahn Light Rail in Berlin

The GhostChef boarded the S-Bahn (light rail) in Berlin and proceeded to prepare a delectable avocado and egg toast from his seat using mobile cooking gear. When he finished, he laid a beautiful layer of whipped crème fraîche over the top and gave the whole thing to another passenger on the train.

Cooking in the S-Bahn

via Nag on the Lake