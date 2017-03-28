Cook My Meat, An Online Simulator That Calculates the Heat Transfer Through Various Kinds of Meats

MIT students Kate Roe, Laura Breiman, and Marissa Stephens worked together in 2013 to create “Cook My Meat,” a handy online cooking simulator that allows you to quickly calculate the approximate heat transfer through various kinds of meats. Their clever website brings up a graph featuring the internal protein state of the chosen meat (steak, tuna, or turkey) and how it will change over time. Vsauce and D.O.N.G. (Do Online Now Guys) host Michael Stevens gave a quick rundown on how the Cook My Meat simulator works.
