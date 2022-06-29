Contortionist Cat Squeezes Herself Into a Glass Jar

A very flexible orange cat named Boo adorably squeezed herself into a clear glass jar with a very narrow mouth like a contortionist. While the mouth appeared too small for Boo, the ginger feline demonstrated otherwise, going in head first and letting her legs follow. In the end, Boo was comfortably seated with her little head peeking out the top.

This video is funny because it gives people such anxiety watching her squeeze herself into such a small space. She gets into and out of this bowl with no problems.”