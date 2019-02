The visual effects artists of Buttered Side Down have created “Learning to Sculpt”, a very clever stop-motion clay animation that’s told in first person narrative. This person makes anthropomorphic figures out of a block of clay and the number of these figures increases until there’s enough for a soccer game, but no one is in the mood to play. Instead, they protest quite heartily for the right to the block of clay from which they came.

Clay lives matter!

via reddit