A Confused Baby Raccoon Peeks Out From the Ceiling of the Toronto Pearson Baggage Claim

Raccoon Ceiling Pearson Airport

While waiting for their bags at Toronto Pearson International airport, Professor Cameron Graham and a person who goes by the name LA both captured the unexpected, but adorable sight of a confused baby raccoon peaking out from a ceiling tile.

The presence of the little procyonid was brought to the attention of airport personnel, who then took great pains to ensure an appropriate home for the lost animal.

via The Toronto Star

