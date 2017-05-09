A Confused Baby Raccoon Peeks Out From the Ceiling of the Toronto Pearson Baggage Claim

While waiting for their bags at Toronto Pearson International airport, Professor Cameron Graham and a person who goes by the name LA both captured the unexpected, but adorable sight of a confused baby raccoon peaking out from a ceiling tile.

At Toronto Pearson Airport, we spotted this little fellow checking to see who had come off the flight from Edmonton. pic.twitter.com/m2nSdrxwXt — Cameron Graham (@camerongraham) May 6, 2017

The presence of the little procyonid was brought to the attention of airport personnel, who then took great pains to ensure an appropriate home for the lost animal.

Despite his intentions of travelling abroad, our friend the raccoon has decided Toronto has all the culture he needs. 1/3 — Toronto Pearson (@TorontoPearson) May 7, 2017

The raccoon is currently being taken back home to his natural habitat. 2/3 — Toronto Pearson (@TorontoPearson) May 7, 2017

He wanted us to thank you all for the celebrity treatment. ? 3/3 — Toronto Pearson (@TorontoPearson) May 7, 2017

via The Toronto Star